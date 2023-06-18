Training camp of Azerbaijani national basketball teams continues

18 June 2023 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani U-16 and U-18 boys' national basketball teams have started a training camp in Istanbul, Turkiye, since June 17, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation.

Azerbaijani national teams, led by head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev and his assistant Polad Hasanov, regularly continue training before the upcoming European Championship and test their strength in test matches. The Azerbaijani U-18 team, which encountered the local Istanbul Athletics team in the first test game in Istanbul, won its opponent with a score of 90-63. It is worth noting that the preparation process of Azerbaijani national teams will continue until June 23.

