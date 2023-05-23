Sports cars' race to be held on route from Baku to Lankaran

23 May 2023 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

On June 10, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation will organize a run of sports cars.

Azernews reports that the race on the Baku-Lankaran route will take its start in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Owners of high-speed sports cars wishing to participate can can apply to the Automobile Federation by registering through e-mail [email protected] or alternatively call on (+99450) 295 01 00. The deadline for registration is June 5.

Note that the Federation has also prepared a number of programs for participants on June 10-11. So, on June 10, after the run in Lankaran, an opening ceremony will be held and an entertainment program will be presented.

Then on June 11, an excursion to a tea plantation will be organized in Lankaran. The program of accommodation in the hotel and leisure of the participants of the run will be supported by the Federation.

