21 May 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani athlete Zohra Agamirova has won a bronze medal at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku.

She garnered 33.350 points with a ball.

Italian Sofia Raffaeli ranked first with 33.650 points followed by Stiliana Nikolova from Bulgaria (33.350 points).

