Charity football match to be held at Tofik Bakhramov stadium

3 May 2023 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Football clubs "Sabah" and "Beshiktash" to hold a friendly match at the end of next week. According to Azernews, the game will be held at the stadium "Tofik Bakhramov".

At the end of next week Baku will host a charity match between football clubs "Sabah" (Azerbaijan) and "Beshiktash" (Turkiye).

The game will be held at the stadium "Tofik Bakhramov". The starting whistle will sound at 19:00 local time.

The proceeds from ticket sales will go to help those affected by the earthquakes that rocked Turkey in early February.

In the capital of Azerbaijan, at the end of March, a charity meeting was held between "Karabakh" (Azerbaijan) and "Galatasaray" (Turkiye). Guests won with a score of 2:1.

Goals in the "Galatasaray" marked forwards Bafetimbi Gomis and Mauro Icardi. Karabakh's forward Redon Jija scored the only goal. Funds collected at the match were transferred to Turkiye to help victims of earthquakes.

---

