Second day of FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

22 April 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

The second day of the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics has started in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports citing Trend.

The qualification competitions will be held in the individual program and, gymnasts will present exercises with maces and ribbons.

At the same time, there will be qualification competitions of teams in group exercises, which will demonstrate a program with three ribbons and two balls. According to the results of the qualification, the finalists in these programs will be determined.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world will perform in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.