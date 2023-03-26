Galatasaray beat Qarabag 2-1 in charity match in Baku

26 March 2023 22:02 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray defeated Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag 2-1 in a charity match held at Baku Olympic Stadium on Sunday to help earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Forward Bafetimbi Gomis netted an early one for Galatasaray in the 4th minute of the match.

Qarabag’s Redon Xhixha leveled the score in the 19th minute, and the first half ended 1-1.

Galatasaray again put the ball into Qarabag’s net with a penalty kick by Mauro Ikardi in the 87th minute, and the game ended 2-1.

All proceeds from the friendly match will be donated to those impacted by the Feb. 6 quakes that rocked 11 Turkish provinces and killed over 48,000 people.

