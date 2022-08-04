National chess players to compete today

4 August 2022 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani chess players continue to compete at the 44th World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, Azernews reports.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbeyli, and Nijat Abbasov will play against Slovakia on August 3.

The women's team including Gunay Mammadzade, Govhar Beidullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, and Ulviyya Fataliyeva will compete with Kazakhstan chess players.

Meanwhile, women's chess players are in 5th position with 9 points, while the men's team is 27th with 7 points.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is the first Chess Olympiad to take place in India.

The total number of participants is 1,736, with 937 in the Open and 800 in the Women's event.

The number of registered teams is 188 from 186 nations in the Open section and 162 from 160 nations in the Women's section.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will last until August 10.

