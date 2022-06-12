12 June 2022 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Main Formula 2 race starts in Baku as part of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

Winner will be announced after 29 laps completed.

The winner of the Formula 2 sprint race held yesterday in Baku was the pilot of the ART Grand Prix team Dane Frederik Vesti.

Prema's Jehan Daruvala and Carlin's Liam Lawson finished second and third respectively.

The awards were presented by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Marianna Toteva Vasileva, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Adil Karimli and MP Nigar Arpadarai.

