Azerbaijani gymnasts return home with European Championship medals from Italy [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani gymnasts, who took part in the European Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in the Italian city of Rimini, returned home with medals, Trend reports.

At the European Championship in Rimini, which was held on June 1 through June 5, the Azerbaijani team won two gold medals, as well as one silver and one bronze medal.

Magsud Mahsudov, who competed among athletes in the age category of "juniors", took first place in the individual trampoline program. Moreover, Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov won gold medal in the program of synchronized jumps.

Mikhail Malkin (tumbling) was awarded the silver medal of the European Championship. Adil Hajizade, Malkin and Tofig Aliyev won bronze medals in the team tumbling competition.

Previously, at the 3rd Aere Trampoline and Tumbling Cup international tournament, which was held in Rimini on May 26-28, Mahsudov took the first place in the individual program and also in the synchronous program together with his teammate Huseyn Abbasov.

Upon arrival, the gymnasts shared their impressions of participating in competitions with media representatives.

According to Mahsudov, the competitions went very well and gave a lot of positive emotions.

"The competitions were great. I won four gold medals. It's a great feeling to be European champion. Most of all, we were happy with the medal won in the synchronized program. I’m also pleased with the result that I achieved in the individual program," Mahsudov said.

Huseyn Abbasov added that the competitions were excellent, and the captured medals were the result of efficient trainings.

"We are grateful to everyone who supported us. We also express gratitude to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and our coaches," Abbasov said.

Silver medalist of the European Championship Mikhail Malkin was pleased with the result achieved in the competitions, stressing that the competitors were strong.

“There haven’t been such strong competitors as at the European Championship for a long time. It’s clear that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the athletes continued to train. We look forward to the World Cup,” Malkin said.

The head coach of the Azerbaijan trampoline team Vladimir Shulikin stressed that the Azerbaijani athletes performed at a high level.

"We were a little tired, but we are very pleased with the result of the competition. For our team the European Championship ended very successfully both in tumbling and in trampoline,” Shulikin noted. “Mikhail Malkin won silver, and in the team tumbling competition, our athletes took third place for the first time in history. We have won two gold medals in trampoline, which is a big success.”

“I should also note the performance of Seljan Mahsudova, who took fifth place in individual trampoline. Seljan improved her result compared to the last European Championship, where she took sixth place. Mahsudova is a contender for winning a license for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the coach said.

