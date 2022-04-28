By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at the 21st Irina Deleanu Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Romania.

The national team captured one silver and three bronze medals in Bucharest.

Maryam Aliyeva won a silver medal in the ball exercise and a bronze medal in the ribbon program.

Govhar Ibrahimova captured bronze in exercises with clubs and hoops, and Nazrin Salmanli grabbed bronze in exercises with clubs. The gymnasts took competitions for children, pre-juniors and juniors.

Earlier, national gymnasts won seven medals at Czech Aerobic Open 2022.

The gold medals came from Maryam Topchubashova (age category 12-14 years old) and Dilara Gurbanova (15-17 years old), who performed exercises in the individual program.

The gymnastics trio, which included Dilara Gurbanova, Sara Alikhanli and Sanam Kazimova (15-17 years old), as well as Arzu Agayeva, Sara Alikhanli, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova and Sanam Kazimova (15-17 years old), also rose to the highest step of the podium.

Vladimir Dolmatov performed exercises in the adult age category. The gymnast secured a silver medal in the individual program.

Medina Mustafayeva, Khoshgedem Guliyeva and Vladimir Dolmatov took second place in the trio program in the adult age category.

At the same time, the mixed pair of Vladimir Dolmatov and Medina Mustafayeva won the bronze medal.

The national team also won four medals at the 9th International Tumbling Tournament in Poland.

Aleksey Karatashov and Adil Hajizade captured gold medals, Tofig Aliyev grabbed silver while Huseyn Asadullayev secured a bronze medal. Bilal Gurbanov ranked fourth in the competition while Mikhail Malkin ranked fifth.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

