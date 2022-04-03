By Trend

The representative of Germany Sarah Foss with the result of 13.733 points took the first place in the FIG World Cup in gymnastics in Baku on logs, Trend reports.

Lorett Sharpie (France) is in the second place with the result of 12.966 points.

Daniela Batrona (Ukraine) is in the third place, which the judges awarded for the program 12.900 points.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries compete.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage.

The Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a bronze medal in the FIG Cup in the exercises on the rings during the competition.

