By Trend

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku is amazing, Finnish athlete Maisa Kuusikko participating in the competitions told Trend.

"The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has very good gymnastic apparatus, and the hall itself is large and bright, so you feel comfortable here. Everything is great, the organizers have done everything for the convenience of the athletes," Kuusikko stressed.

Kuusikko said that despite the fact that she reached the Cup final on the vault, she could have performed better.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. Three best results out of four shown in the four competitions will define the holders of the FIG Cup on individual events.

