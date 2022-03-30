By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani wrestler has secured a gold medal at the European Championships in Budapest.

Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg)v entered the fight from the 1/8 finals, where he was stronger than his rival from Lithuania (12:2) and advanced to the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, he defeated the Georgian opponent (14:7). In the semifinals, he left no chances to the Polish wrestler (6:4).

In the final, Magomedkhan Magomedov defeated Hungarian wrestler (11:5) and enriched the country's medal haul with a gold medal.

Another national wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazade, Haji Aliyev and Ashraf Ashirov won silver medals respectively.

The 2022 European Wrestling Championships will run until April 3.

The national team includes Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Islam Bazarganov (61 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Ashraf Ashirov (79kg), Ziraddin Bayramov (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), Aydin Ahmadov (125 kg). The wrestlers will face their opponents from France, Hungary, Poland, Italy and other countries.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan.

The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia. The national team won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the tournament.

At the same time, Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade last year.

In 2022, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers achieved historical victory in the continental championship.

The wrestlers won seven medals which is the best result of the national team in the under-23 freestyle wrestling both in terms of the number of medals and the team standings.

Azerbaijani team was represented at the European Under-23 Wrestling Championship in nine weight categories out of ten.

The wrestling team led by coaches Arif Abdullayev, Jabrail Hasanov and Rovshan Hajiyev captured four gold and three bronze medals. Moreover, it also scored 159 points and became the European champion in the team standings.

Ziraddin Bayramov (65 kg), Jabrail Hajiyev (74 kg), Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) and Islam Ilyasov (97 kg) defeated all their rivals and became European champions. Bronze medals came from Tofig Aliyev (57 kg), Ashraf Ashirov (79 kg) and Aydin Ahmedov (125 kg).

