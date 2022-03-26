By Trend

I dedicate the medal won at the sixth Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championship to my coach, the gold medalist of the competition, representative of the Ojag Sport club Leyla Mammadzadeh, told Trend.

Mammadzade won first place in the competition in the age category "pre-juniors".

“I dedicate the medal to my coach Anzhela Abdullayeva. Many thanks to her, she puts so much effort into our training. I achieved success in sports thanks to her support,” the ten-year-old gymnast said.

According to the athlete, this is her second competition at the National Gymnastics Arena.

"I'm glad that the audience is watching the course of the competition, they support and cheer. My mother came to cheer for me today. It was not difficult to perform, I just needed to concentrate on the program. I think that today not only physical training helped me at the competition, but my morale. All rivals at the Championship were also well prepared," Mammadzadeh noted.

She dreams of taking part in the Olympic Games in the future, gymnast also added.

A total of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve of Sumgait, and the city of Balakan participate in the competitions, which are held from 25 March through 26 March.

Gymnasts perform in five age categories: "kids" (boys born from 2013 through 2014 / girls born from 2014 through 2015), "children" (boys born from 2011 through 2012 / girls born from 2012 through 2013), "pre-juniors" (boys born from 2009 through 2010 / girls - born from 2010 through 2011), "juniors" (boys born from 2005 through 2008 / girls born from 2007 through 2009), "adults" (boys born in 2004 and older / girls born in 2006 and older) at the competitions.

After a two-year break, thanks to easing measures under a special quarantine regime, spectators have the opportunity to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena. They must carry a valid vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19, with the exception of persons under 18 years of age.

