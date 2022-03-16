By Trend

I've trained hard to demonstrate a good result at the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, a young Azerbaijani participant of the Championship Madina Demirova, representing the Ojag Sports club, told Trend.

"It was not easy, but I tried to prepare the program well for performing perfectly at the Championship. On the first day, we compete in the All-Around, but of all the subjects I find the easiest the program with clubs. This is not my first competition: I took part in tournaments in Azerbaijan and abroad, namely: in Israel, Ukraine, Hungary, and won prizes. Of course, performing in your native country is a special feeling," the young athlete said.

According to Demirova, the support of the audience is a good motivation and very encouraging for her.

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on March 16-17 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In total, 41 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Republican Complex Sports School representing Baku, as well as athletes from Khirdalan’s Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir will compete in the Championship.

Winners will be determined both in apparatus finals (Ball, Hoop, Clubs, Ribbon) and in the All-Around.

After a two-year break, spectators will be able to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena due to mitigation measures under a special quarantine regime. They should have a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate or an immune certificate, or otherwise a COVID-19 vaccine contraindication certificate excluding persons under the age of 18.

