By Trend

A gold medal gained at the 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is the great success and achievement, winners of the competitions, Israeli gymnasts Harel Aharoni and Yuval Bar Tal, who performed as part of a women's pair in the 12-18 age category, told Trend .

“We performed the program perfectly,” the gymnasts said. “We are pleased with our performance. The medal is the great success and achievement for us. The support of the coach and teammates helped us manage with the excitement before the performance.”

While speaking about rivals, the Israeli athletes said that they concentrated only on their performance and did not think about competitors from other countries.

“We didn’t think about our opponents, we thought about our program, as well as how to complete it without mistakes,” the gymnasts added. “We competed with ourselves. We dedicate the medal to the coach and parents.”

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held from March 3 through March 6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age groups are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

