By Laman Ismayilova

SHUA Sports Complex has hosted table tennis as part of the sports festival "Ilhamli qelebeler".

The sports festival is being held among journalists, cultural figures and veterans of the Karabakh war.

The table tennis tournament was dedicated to the memory of AzTV TV channel operator Siraj Abishov and Maharram Ibrahimov, an employee of the Azertag News Agency, who became martyrs on June 4, 2021 as a result of a mine detonated by Armenians in Kalbajar region.

Notably, Maharram Ibrahimov was the winner of a number of table tennis competitions.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation and BrendSport to mark Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War.

Azerbaijani Azerbaijan was performed at the beginning of the tournament. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who liberated Azerbaijan's territories from the Armenian occupation.

In their remarks, the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation Konul Mikayilova, head of BrendSport Bahruz Samadov, brother of the martyr Maharram Ibrahimov Askar Ibrahimov, veteran of the Karabakh war Bahlul Aliyev stressed the mportance of holding the tournament in the patriotic education of youth and promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

The tournament was held in three groups with the Karabakh war veterans, representatives and media personalities. Some of the strongest table tennis players were identified according to the Olympic system.

Following the tournament, Elsevar Huseynov took the first place among the veterans of the Karabakh war. Farrukh Ismaylov placed second while Murad Feyziyev and Ziyafat Burziyev ranked third.

Meanwhile, Rashad Gamarshahoghlu was first among male media representatives. Bahruz Samedov took second place while Jeyhun Aliyev and Sohbat Piriyev came third.

Mahluga Nasirova reached the victory among female media representatives. Gulzar Ibragimova took second place while Ulker Aliyeva and Sabina Abyeva ranked third.

The winners and prize-winners were awarded valuable prizes and certificates of gratitude.

Next, paintball, shooting and chess tournaments will be held as part of the sports festival "Ilhamli qelebeler". The sports festival also featured cycling and football tournaments.

