The athletes who passed to the second stage of qualification (semi-finals) in the individual program for men within the Trampoline World Cup competitions held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku have been determined, Trend reports.

The names of semifinalists are Ivan Litvinovich, Aleh Rabtsau, Andrey Buylov (Belarus); Kirill Kozlov, Ilya Kurbanov and Maxim Tanovitsky (Russia); Diogo Abreu and Pedro Ferreira (Portugal); Danil Mussabayev, Roman Barkov, Yerlan Tasmagambetov (Kazakhstan); gymnast Cody Gesuelli (the US); Gurkan Mutlu, Hussein Engin Yontucu, Emre Yagmur (Turkey); and Maans Oeberg (Sweden). The semifinals will be held on February 13 (final day of the competitions)

In the new Olympic cycle, the second qualification is held if there are more than 31 participants in the trampoline qualification competitions. Depending on the scale of the tournament and the number of participants, 16 or 24 gymnasts compete in the second qualification.

Azerbaijani team in the World Cup is represented by gymnast Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

