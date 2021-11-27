By Trend

The finalists in the double mini-trampoline jumping program for men in the 13-14 age group were unveiled at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 27.

According to the information, the gymnasts who reached the final are: Lev Busarev (Russia, 69.400 points), Kai Lawson (the US, 69.000 points), Matvei Belov (Russia, 68.600), Georgii Iakovenko (Russia, 68.200 points), Francisco Jose (Portugal, 68.100 points), Micah Miner (the US, 67.200 points), Noel Sjostrom (Sweden, 66.400 points), and Nathaniel Erkert (the US, 66.000 points).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Ali Niftaliyev and Mehdi Aliyev, who performed in this program, failed to reach the final. Niftaliyev, with a score of 60.900 points, took 12th place, and Aliyev, with a score of 48.700 points - 16th place.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

