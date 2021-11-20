By Trend

Russian athlete Vasily Makarsky took first place at the 3at the 35th World Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling Championships in Baku in the men's double mini-trampoline program, Trend reports.

The gymnast's result was 77.400 points.

Diogo Cabral (Portugal, 75.100 points) took second place, Ruben Padilla (USA, 74.900 points) took third place.

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling has been held in Baku since November 18 and will end on November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championships in Baku.

