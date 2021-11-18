By Laman Ismayilova

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships start today in Baku.

Around 270 gymnasts from 33 countries will take part in the gymnastics competition on November 18-21.

The gymnasts will perform in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini program. One participant can perform in several programs. The winners in the team competition will be named as well.

The classification competition will take place on the first two days while the final performances will take place on the last two days.

Notably, National Gymnastics Arena has been chosen as the main venue for the World Cups in various gymnastic disciplines for 2022-2024 consecutive years.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cups will take place in Baku from March 31 to April 3, 2022. In 2023, the Artistic Gymnastics World Cups are scheduled for March 9-12. The artistic gymnasts will once again perform in Baku on March 7-10, 2024.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cups will be held on April 22-24, 2022. Another competitions are scheduled for April 21-23 (2023) and April 19-21 (2024).

In addition, the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics will be held in Baku on February 12-13, 2022.

---

