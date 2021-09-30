By Trend

Director of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Maqsud Farzullayev spoke about the conditions created for athletes and spectators, Trend reports.

Farzullayev stressed that the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku was opened in 2014, the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships were held here in the same year, then, the First European Games were held in the National Gymnastics Arena in 2015.

"Our Gymnastics Arena is unique and big,” director of the National Gymnastics Arena added. “Up to 9,000 spectators can watch the competitions in the arena. The arena is a multifunctional facility. Along with gymnastics competitions, volleyball, table tennis, taekwondo and judo tournaments were held here."

“As a number of competitions are held within just one day, there is a wonderful atmosphere for the spectators,” Farzullayev said.

“We have an entertainment area for children, cafes and shops for spectators are open,” he noted. “Moreover, we have 12 skyboxes and four big lounge areas where spectators can follow the progress of the competitions.”

Stressing that not only competitions are held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, but also training camps of teams and daily training in all types of gymnastics, Farzullayev added that there are few such complexes in the world.

Farzullayev said that all conditions have been created in the National Gymnastics Arena to maintain the health and physical fitness of athletes.

“We have doctors and professional physiotherapists who are present at training,” director of the National Gymnastics Arena said. “The physiotherapy department has been provided with modern equipment, there are also two fitness rooms and a swimming pool.”

Farzullayev said that moreover, the conditions have been created for accommodation of athletes in the National Gymnastics Arena, there is a library, a lounge area.

“We know that athletes spend most of their time in the training hall,” director of the National Gymnastics Arena said. “We understand that fresh, clean air for their rest plays a big role.”

“In this regard, we try to have a lot of green spaces and recreation areas on our territory,” Farzullayev said. “All this has a positive effect on the condition of athletes."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz