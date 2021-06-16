By Laman Ismayilova

The Turkish national football team will play its second match in Euro 2020 Group A against Wales on June 16 at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The leader of the group, Italy, will host Wales in Rome.

The match between Turkey and Wales, which will start at 20:00 Baku time. The game will be refereed by Portuguese Arthur Dias.

The Turkish national team will play its 594th match in its 98-year history against Wales.

Baku Olympic Stadium will host one match of the quarterfinals of the championship on July 3.

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, commonly referred to as 2020 UEFA European Championship, UEFA Euro 2020, or simply Euro 2020, is the 16th UEFA European Championship, the quadrennial international men's football championship of Europe organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The tournament, being held in 11 cities in 11 UEFA countries, was originally scheduled from June 12 to July 12, 2020, but was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for 11 June to 11 July 2021. It retains the name "UEFA Euro 2020".

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz