Azerbaijan's capital Baku will host a match within the European Football Championship EURO 2020 between the national teams of Switzerland and Wales today.

On June 11, the first game of Group A of EURO 2020 was held in Rome, in which Italy and Turkey met.

Three more Group A games will be held in Baku. The match between Switzerland and Wales will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on June 12, Turkey and Wales will take to the green turf on June 16, and Turkey and Switzerland will play on June 20. In addition, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

Euro 2020 will be held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.