By Trend

The atmosphere on F1 racing circuit in Azerbaijan’s Baku city is always great, Trend reports referring to F1 driver for Alpine Esteban Ocon.

"The houses are located close to the track and you feel the speed even more," Ocon said. "The racing circuit in Baku is very unusual and, given the past experience, anything can happen. The track configuration with long straight and very difficult and narrow corners in the second sector is interesting."

"We have recently been on the city highway in Monaco, where there is a small circle and difficulties with overtaking," the F1 driver added. "The track in Baku is its complete opposite. There is a big circle and there are many places for overtaking."

The F1 driver also stressed that he likes to participate in races in Baku.

"The races in Baku are so exciting because three or more cars on the city highway can compete "wheel to wheel"," Ocon said.

"It is not easy in Baku to find the right balance between straight line speed and centrifugal force when turning," the F1 driver said.

Ocon also said he was leaving Monaco in good spirits as he managed to score points in his fourth consecutive race.

"We want to take higher positions in the top ten in Baku," the F1 driver said. "I have not competed on this track for several years, so I intend to increase my confidence during free races."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz