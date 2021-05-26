By Trend

The podium training for athletes participating in the upcoming 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 26 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

One of the most large-scale competitions to be organized by Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will be organized on May 27-29. Some 171 athletes from 22 countries will take part in the event.

At the Championships to be lasted three days, gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in maximum three categories. At the Championships, there will be qualifications and finals in each category.

European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships was held for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2019.

