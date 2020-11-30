By Laman Ismayilova

The 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships has ended in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Championship brought together gymnasts from 23 countries.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competition by 11 athletes, including junior gymnasts Narmin Bayramova, Leili Aghazade, Alina Gezalova and Ilona Zeynalova.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova performed in the individual program while a team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina in the group exercises in the seniors category.

On the final day of the championship, gymnasts in the adult age category performed in the all-around.

During the competition, Zohra Aghamirova received 22.950 points from the judges for the exercise with the ball, 23.850 points for the composition with clubs, 21.000 points with the hoop, and 20.500 points with the ribbon. After scoring 88.300 points, Aghamirova took 9th place in the all-around.

In the composition with the ball, Arzu Jalilova got 21.500 points, the exercise with clubs - 22.150 points, with a hoop - 23.500 points, with a ribbon - 20.450 points. As a result, Jalilova took 12th position in the all-around, scoring 87.600 points.

Following the results of the European Championship, the Azerbaijani team has three medals. Thus, the Azerbaijani team in group exercises won a silver medal in the all-around and a bronze medal in the program with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs. The national team also won bronze in the team championship.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

