By Laman Ismayilova

National Gymnastics Arena is getting ready to host another spectacular championship.

The arena will open its doors to the world's strongest female gymnasts on December 17-20.

The 33rd European Women's Gymnastics Championship was previously scheduled for April 30-May 3 in France. However, the championship was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic. The French Gymnastics Federation said it could not hold the championship at a later date. Thus, it was decided to hold the gymnastic championship in Baku.

The format of the competition will remain unchanged. The gymnasts have the last chance to qualify for the Tokyo 2020.

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has experienced revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

