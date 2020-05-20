By Akbar Mammadov

14-year-old Azerbaijani chess player Gulsanam Agayeva has won a gold medal at the online European Rapid Championship among boys and girls, Azertag reported on May 20.

Competing in Group A of the continental championship (among chess players with a rating of up to 1,400), which was attended by about 1,600 chess players from 53 countries, Agayeva become the winner among girls with 7.5 points.

According to the results of the competition among boys and girls, the Azerbaijani chess player took second place.

Earlier, Gulsanam Agayeva won the U-14 women's international chess tournament held in Rasht, Iran this year. She also successfully competed in the qualifying round of the Azerbaijani Junior Chess Championship in Agjabadi and took first place among 14-year-old girls.

In addition, she ranked second among girls under 12 and third among girls under 16 at the 2018 Republican Chess Olympiad.

---

