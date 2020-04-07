By Akbar Mammadov

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has canceled the "Grand Slam" tournament scheduled for May 8-10 in Baku, the organization said on its official website.

All official judo competitions have been canceled until June 30 due to the pandemic.

Some 267 competitors, including 161 men and 106 women judokas from 53 countries from five continents had been scheduled to participate in "Baku Grand Slam 2020".

In addition to Baku, Budapest (12-14 June) and Ekaterinburg (13-15 March) "Grand Slam" tournaments were also canceled due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. In 2020, only two "Grand Slam" tournaments could be held: Paris (8-9 February) and Dusseldorf (21-23 February).

The Grand Slam tournament is an international judo competition held traditionally in Paris and Tokyo, as part of the IJF Grand Prix Series. This year, Grand Slam was scheduled to be held in Paris, Dusseldorf, Ekaterinburg, Baku and Budapest, which would give judokas the qualification right to participate in 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The Azerbaijani national team would be represented by 45 judokas, including 28 male and 17 female athletes:

Rustam Orujov, Kindzerska Iryna, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Ushangi Kokauri, Nijat Shikhalizada, Orkhan Safarov, Aisha Gurbanli, Leyla Aliyeva, Ibrahim Aliyev, Karamat Huseynov, Murad Fatiyev, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Florian Alexandra-Larisa, Ahmad Yusifov, Munkhtsedev Ichinkhorloo, Shahin Gahramanov, Telman Valiyev, Davud Mammadsoy, Tural Safguliyev, Hidayat Heydarov, Imran Yusifov, Diana Shoranova, Aslan Mirzayev, Arash Aghaei, Gunel Hasanli, Fagan Guluzade, Yashar Najafov, Rufat Ismayilov, Aida Bakhishova, Shafag Mammadova, Zaur Duniamaliiev, Pasha Aliyev, Kanan Guluzade, Rovshan Aliyev, Jamal Feyziyev, Abdulhagg Rasullu, Sakina Zayirova, Zeynab Mammadova, Aytaj Gardashkhanli, Ramila Aliyeva, Sabina Aliyeva, Narmin Amirli, Shafag Hamidova.

