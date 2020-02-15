By Trend

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15, Trend reports.

Before the start of the competitions, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was sounded.

On the first day of the competitions, there will be qualifications among men and women in the individual and synchronized program on trampoline and tumbling.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

The World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

