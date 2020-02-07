By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will host the European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics for the first time.

World's strongest athletes will compete at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 27-31.

The senior gymnasts have the last chance to qualify for the Tokyo 2020.

Thus, two athletes with the highest score in the qualifications, performing in the all-around and being eligible for the Olympic Games, will qualify for the Games.

The age limit for junior gymnasts is 14-18, while senior athletes should be minimum at the age of 18.

As for Technical Regulations of the European Union of Gymnastics, senior gymnasts will perform in the team finals and apparatus finals at the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics European Championships to be held this year.

Junior gymnasts will show their best in the all-around finals and apparatus finals. And the winners in team competition will be determined according to the qualification results.

The registration list of the competition's participants will be available at the end of February. The final list will be published at the end of April.

Moreover, the mascots from the US - Scott Hesington and Barry Anderson, known as the AGF’s "Gur-Gur" mascot and "Luigi" mascot of the European Championships, will visit Baku once again.

The mascots will cheer up both spectators and gymnasts.

