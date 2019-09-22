By Trend

The finals of the teams in the group exercises of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports on September 22.

Competitions are bright, interesting and exciting. Numerous spectators watch the gymnasts’ performance with great interest.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

