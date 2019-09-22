By Trend

Numerous spectators from different countries follow the course of the competitions of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held in Baku with great interest and excitement, Trend reports.

Gymnasts perform with grace, and spectators who have come to Baku from all over the world watch the program excitedly from the stands.

Each element perfectly performed by the gymnast, each throw of the objects, each wave of the hand does not escape the attention of the fans of rhythmic gymnastics.

--

