By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Baku 2019 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) is underway in the capital from July 21 to 27.

Ongoing wrestling competitions attract attention by outstanding performance of the national team. Azerbaijani wrestlers have already gained 8 gold medals. Besides, five national wrestlers won 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.

In the overall medal ranking, Azerbaijan takes the first place with 8 golds, followed by Russia and Turkey who have 6 and 4 gold medals, respectively.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Kanan Heybatov, who was competing with Russian athlete Rustam Dolaev in the weight category -51 kg, won 8:5 and grabbed the gold medal.

Freestyle wrestler Jabrayil Hajiyev in the category 65 kg also won a gold medal.

Moreover, Elmir Aliyev defeated his opponents from Norway and Romania, as well as his Georgian opponent in semifinals. In the final he overpowered his rival from Ukraine and won a gold medal for the national team.

Khasay Hasanli easily beat his Greek opponent during the opening, then beat his rivals from Finland and Switzerland, and reached the semifinals. He secured a victory in a tense match during the semifinals over a Ukrainian wrestler, making it to the finals. However, his final match was not easy, and only in the last seconds Hasanli overpowered his opponent with a successful move and secured victory.

Earlier, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Murad Hagverdiyev (45 kg) won gold medal by defeating Georgian athlete Nikolozi Santeladze, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Farid Sadikhli also won gold medal in 45 kg category, the third gold was brought by Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov in 60 kg category who defeated Russian contender Magomed Gigiev.

Gurban Gurbanov also celebrated the first podium place after he beat his Georgian opponent Khvicha Abuladze.

Baku 2019 Summer European Youth Olympic Festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

