By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani triathlete Ksenia Levkovskaya has brought another success to the Azerbaijani sports history – she won the Triathlon Asian Cup held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

Levkovskaya covered the sprint distance in 1 hour and 6.23 minutes, beating the nearest pursuer from Romania, Antonella Manac, by 14 seconds.

On the final stretch of the five-kilometer running distance, Levkovskaya showed the absolutely best result among all the participants, having covered the distance in 20.3 minutes.

Athletes from Japan, Taiwan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan competed in the Cup.

It is noteworthy that Levkovskaya gained her first medal this season, which will help her improve her position in order to get to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Earlier, Azerbaijani triathletes successfully performed at the Dnipro Triathlon Fest 2019 in Ukraine.

At the competition, national triathlete Rostislav Pevtsov won a silver medal, while Ksenia Levkovskaya took the fifth place and thus also earned important points for the Olympic qualification.

Triathlon is a multiple-stage competition involving the completion of three continuous and sequential endurance disciplines, with the most popular form involving swimming, cycling, and running in immediate succession over various distances.

The Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation was established in 2013. Currently, it is being affiliated with both World Triathlon Union and European Triathlon Union on the basis of the official appeal of the National Olympic Committee.

