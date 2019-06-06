By Trend

As part of the Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics (5th edition) and Tumbling (17th edition), the winners in the "youngsters" (born in 2012) and "children" (2009-2011) age categories have been revealed, Trend reports.

Competitions are held at the subsidiary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

In the individual trampoline program among men in the age category "youngsters", Sabuhi Suleymanli (69,315 points) took the first place, while Ali Rzayev (67.930 points) took the second place. Both gymnasts are representatives of the Baku School of Gymnastics.

Ammar Bakhshaliyev showed the best result in the individual program for trampolining in the men's program in the age category “children” (88.595 points, Baku School of Gymnastics), while Furgan Musayev (78.000 points, Ojag Sport Club) and Rauf Mikayilli (77.810 points, Baku School of Gymnastics) ranked the second and third, respectively.

In the individual trampoline program among women in the age category "children", Sama Jafarova ranked first (78.260 points, Baku School of Gymnastics), Maryam Mehraliyeva ranked second (73.150 points, Baku gymnastics school), Inji Guliyeva ( 71.005 points, club "Ojag Sport") ranked third.

In the individual tumbling program among men in the age category "children", Adem Rustamzade won the first place (39.400 points), Aliakbar Hadi (39.000 points) and Khatai Humbatov (39.000 points) shared the second place, while Rasul Rahimzade took the third place (38.700 points). All athletes are representing the Baku Gymnastics School.

In the individual tumbling program among women in the age category "children", Leyla Alakbarova showed the best result (38.400 points, Baku Gymnastics School), Milana Salmanova (35.500 points, Neftchi club) took the second place, while Maryam Ahadova (13.800 points, Baku Gymnastics School) took the third place.

A total of 66 gymnasts representing the Baku Gymnastics School, Ojaq Sport Club and Neftchi Club compete in the age categories of “youngsters” (born in 2012), “children” (2009-2011), “pre-juniors” (2007-2008), “juniors” (2003-2006) and “seniors” (born in 2002 and older).

