By Trend

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be held in Baku on May 16-19 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis will represent Azerbaijan in individual qualifications. Now gymnasts are preparing for the European Championships and rehearse their performances. Despite the intensive training schedule, Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis told Trend how their path to gymnastics began and how they prepare for the Championships.

As Zohra Aghamirova notes, she started doing sports at the age of three, at first it was acrobatics, and then she switched to rhythmic gymnastics.

"I have been doing gymnastics for 14 years. At the beginning, at the age of three, my mother brought me to acrobatics, and then, when I was four years old, after watching the performances of gymnasts on TV, I wanted to do artistic gymnastics. When I joined the national team of Azerbaijan, I was happy, but at the same time, there was a huge responsibility, as I represent Azerbaijan. Very little time is left before the European Championships and this competition is very important for me. I train a lot. And our task is to perform well and clearly," she said.

Veronica Hudis came to gymnastics quite young, at the age of two.

"My aunt was a coach and she brought me to the sport. I liked to watch adult gymnasts competing, and I dreamed of performing the same way they did. In rhythmic gymnastics I like beauty and tenderness. When I was told that I had been accepted for the national team, a great sense of responsibility appeared," Hudis said.

Talking about the preparations, she noted that the music is selected first, then exercises are made to be performed.

"The music is chosen depending on the character of a gymnast, considering how she can convey this composition with movements and various elements. At the European Championships I will perform in all four exercises - with a hoop, a ball, clubs and a ribbon. The ribbon exercise will be under the song 'Ayrılıq', which is my favorite. I really want to show good results and adequately represent my country. I also want to express appreciation to the audience for their support, it is very lovely. I invite everyone to the European Championships in Baku," the gymnast added.

