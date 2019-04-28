By Trend

One more accident occurred as part of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku, Trend reports on April 28.

The cars driven by Daniel Ricciardo representing Renault team and Daniil Kvyat representing Toro Rosso team collided.

Afterwards, both pilots returned to the pit lane and stopped their participation in the race.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 is being held in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, are competing in the race.

