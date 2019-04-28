By Trend

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 28, Trend reports.

Six sets of medals will be awarded (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises) today.

The winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) on April 28.

Zohra Aghamirova represented Azerbaijan in exercises with a hoop.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are participating in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams are competing in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts are performing in individual programs.

Trend presents the photos of the best moments of the final competitions of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

