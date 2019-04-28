By Trend

F2 second race kicked off as part of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku, Trend reports on April 28.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, are competing in the race.

Meanwhile, Nobuharu Matsushita, pilot of the Carlin racing team, has won the qualifying rounds of the F2 race in Baku on April 27.

Nyck de Vries of the ART Grand Prix racing team came in second, and Luca Ghiotto, competing for UNI-Virtuosi Racing, took the third place.

Jack Aitken from the Campos Racing team won the F2™ First Race of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku on April 27.

This is while Nyck de Vries from the ART Grand Prix team came in second, and Jordan King from the MP Motorsport team came in third.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

---

