By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani swimmers won medals at Edirne 1st Swimming International Open Cup 2019.

The Open Cup was held in Turkey on February 8-10, Trend reported.

National team returned from the competition with various medals.

Nine swimmers Vali Israfilov, Ramil Valizade, Rashad Aliguliyev, Maxim Petrenko, Elyar Jahangirbeyov, Maxim Vorontsov, Ayan Kalantarova, Seljan Abdurrahmanli, Aysel Safarova took part in the competition. The team coaches included Rashad Abdurrahmanov (head coach), Rashad Aliyev.

Vali Israfilov won the A finals with 2.21.37 and a silver medal coming 5th among adults and 2nd among the young, also winning a bronze medal in the 100 meter brass, coming 7th among adults and 3rd among the young.

Ramil Valizade won gold in the C finals in 200 m butterfly among his peers.

Other athletes participated in the C and B finals, renewing their personal scores.

Previously, Azerbaijani swimmer Maxim Shemberyev won two silver medals in Luxembourg.

