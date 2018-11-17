By Trend

The podium training of Azerbaijani athletes participating in the upcoming FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup is underway in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

For the first time, the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in Baku on November 17-18.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine will participate in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan will be represented by bronze medalists of the recent European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli.

Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov will compete for the best places in the Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older will compete in Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

The traditional AGF Trophy Cup will also be presented to Pairs and Groups who get the highest scores at the events.

Trend presents photos from the training.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz