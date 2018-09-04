By Naila Huseynli

Azerbaijani table tennis players participated successfully in the Table Tennis League of Turkish World Stars held in Istanbul on September 1- 2.

In the League games, 20 athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Northern Cyprus under the age of 15 attended in teams and personal competitions.

Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation informed that the composition of teams in the team games is consisted of athletes from different countries for the purpose of friendly meeting and exchange of experience with teenagers.

National tennis player, Emin Mammadov has performed in the team which hold first place in the competition. Laman Abdulhamidova competed in a team hold second place, and Zemfira Mikayilova was in the team which ranked third place.

Zemfira grabs bronze in the girls' personal games. Emin was second in the competition among boys.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz