17 students suffer gas poisoning at university dormitory in Iran
On May 30, 17 students at Ilam University in western Iran were hospitalized after a gas leak incident at a dormitory, Azernews reports.
Hamid Safarpour, head of the Emergency and Disaster Management Department at Ilam University of Medical Sciences, confirmed the incident in a statement to local Iranian media.
According to Safarpour, 12 students received outpatient medical care, while 5 others were transferred to Razi Hospital for further treatment.
The poisoning was reportedly caused by a gas leak originating from the dormitory’s boiler room, where the gas system had shut down and subsequently released gas into the building.
Ilam University is home to approximately 7,000 students.
