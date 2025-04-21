Kazakhstan strengthens its position on world tourist map

21 April 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In 2024, 15.3 million foreign citizens visited Kazakhstan for tourism purposes, excluding those who came to the country for work or permanent residence, Azernews reports.

Of these, 10.4 million stayed for more than one day, qualifying them as foreign tourists. The average length of stay was 4 days.

The largest number of tourists came from China, with 655,000 Chinese visitors. This surge was made possible by Kazakhstan’s visa-free regime and expanded air transport connections between the two countries.

Following China, the top countries of origin were India (146,000), Turkiye (130,000), Germany (92,000), and South Korea (40,000).

Several factors have contributed to the rise in tourist numbers, including the availability of direct flights, a simplified visa regime, and growing interest in Kazakhstan’s nature, national cuisine, and cultural heritage. These elements, combined with the country’s rich history and diverse landscapes, are attracting increasing numbers of international travelers.

As Kazakhstan continues to develop its tourism infrastructure, the country is positioning itself as an emerging destination for global tourists seeking both adventure and cultural experiences.

Kazakhstan's untouched landscapes, such as the Altai Mountains, Charyn Canyon, and the vast steppe, are drawing nature lovers and adventure seekers from around the world.