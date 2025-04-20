Zelensky: Russia trying to simulate ceasefire while continuing attacks on Ukraine

20 April 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Despite claims of a ceasefire, Russia continues to carry out assaults along the front line, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on his Telegram channel, Azernews reports.

"From 18:00 yesterday to 00:00 today, the Russian army opened fire 387 times and attacked 19 times. The Russians used drones 290 times," Zelensky said, citing updated frontline data.

He emphasized that Russia is attempting to create the illusion of a general ceasefire while simultaneously advancing and inflicting losses on Ukraine.

Referring to a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, Zelensky said Russian forces had already carried out 59 shelling incidents and five attacks in different directions on the front line.

Artillery strikes and drone usage were also reported in the Kursk region.

"Ukraine is responding adequately to these actions," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine will continue to act transparently and inform the public. “If we summarize the initial results, there is no complete ceasefire on the front yet,” he concluded.