China, Vietnam sign dozens of cooperation agreements

15 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China and Vietnam have signed a series of cooperation agreements in key areas such as manufacturing, supply chains, and rail transport, Azernews reports.

The agreements were signed on April 14, during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam — a trip underscoring deepening ties between the two neighboring countries.

The specific details and financial terms of the agreements have not been publicly disclosed, leaving it unclear whether they involve any direct funding or large-scale infrastructure commitments.

“The visit comes at a time of growing trade tensions,” the report notes. “Beijing — Vietnam’s largest trading partner and a major supplier of raw materials and equipment for its manufacturing sector — is currently facing U.S. tariffs of up to 145% on some exports. Meanwhile, Vietnam is negotiating a 46% reduction in U.S. duties on its own goods.”

Among the signed documents are agreements between the Ministries of Trade and Defense of both nations, as well as between their respective Chambers of Commerce and Industry, indicating a broad scope of cooperation ranging from economic development to strategic dialogue.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son stated on April 12 that around 40 cooperation agreements were expected to be signed during Xi’s visit — highlighting the scale and ambition of this bilateral partnership.

As global supply chains shift in response to rising geopolitical tensions, Vietnam is increasingly seen as a strategic alternative to China for manufacturing and assembly. Yet, rather than becoming rivals, Beijing and Hanoi are now exploring synergistic cooperation — with China supplying raw materials and technology, and Vietnam serving as a key manufacturing hub for international exports. This could mark a new phase of regional economic integration in Southeast Asia.