Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Summy targets civilians, official says

13 April 2025 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, killing more than 20 people, according to acting Mayor Artem Kobzar. He said the attack targeted civilians.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said that Russian troops carried out multiple strikes on the city.

The Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported that Sumy residents heard two explosions on Sunday morning and that a child was among the injured. Ukrainian Telegram channels shared footage of the aftermath, including video of a large fire and dead bodies on the ground.