Increase in egg exports lead to sharp jump in prices in Turkiye

8 April 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In Turkiye, there has been a sharp rise in egg prices, which has resulted in a twofold increase in the price of eggs over the past four months, Azernews reports.

In December 2024, a pack of 30 eggs cost between 100 and 120 liras in stores, but today the same quantity can be purchased for up to 250 liras.

According to Turkiye newspaper, the primary reason for the price increase is the rise in exports.

The situation has been particularly influenced by a decision by U.S. authorities to import eggs due to the spread of avian influenza in the country.

In addition, the authorities in Brazil and South Korea have also ramped up egg imports from Turkiye in recent months.

To stabilize the domestic market, the Turkish government abandoned financial measures to promote egg exports to the United States at the end of March.

However, this move has only partially reduced shipments to the U.S., where egg prices are reaching record levels.

Turkiye’s annual egg production exceeds 20 billion, of which 3.4 to 4 billion eggs are exported to 55 countries worldwide. The largest importers are the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, and Syria. Revenue from egg exports is expected to reach $500 million by the end of the year.

At the same time, according to new agreements with the U.S., Turkiye plans to supply 15,000 tons of eggs to the U.S. by July this year, which will bring the country an additional $26 million.

The egg market in Turkiye has become a key player in global food trade, partly due to Turkiye's strategic location and relatively low production costs. The country's booming egg exports are also influenced by changing demand in regions affected by avian flu outbreaks, where Turkiye is increasingly becoming a key supplier. This growing role in global trade underscores Turkiye's economic influence, particularly in agriculture.